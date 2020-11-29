e-paper
Home / India News / Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws

Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws

The joint forum also said that protest venue for thousands of farmers is no longer an issue as they have started an indefinite dharna on roads leading to Delhi.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 14:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers shout slogans after burning an effigy during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India.
Farmers shout slogans after burning an effigy during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
         

A joint forum of about 30 farmer unions rejected the Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws on Sunday. These farmer bodies said that the protesting farmers will only engage the government in the absence of any pre-condition.

Earlier on Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah appealed to farmers and said his government was ready to hold talks. “I appeal to the protesting farmers that the Union government is ready to hold talks. The agriculture minister has invited them on December 3 for a discussion. The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of farmers,” he had said.

Thousands of farmers hailing from Punjab and Haryana have taken to the streets and highways in the last few weeks protesting the three agricultural legislations, stating that the laws will reduce their earnings in the market and give more power to corporations.

On Friday afternoon, the Delhi Police had agreed to let in the protesters, provided they move to the Burari ground, but not before a series of clashes between farmers and the police who used tear gas shells, lathis and water cannons.

