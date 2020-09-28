Farmers across India protest against farm bills. In photos

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:51 IST

Famer organisations across India are up in arms against the farm bills notified by the government on Sunday after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent.

The three bills - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - have now become acts.

Farmers in Bengaluru protest against the passage of new farm bills and the land legislations proposed by the Karnataka government. ( PTI )

According to the opposition parties, the bills were passed “unconstitutionally” in “complete disregard” of parliamentary norms and are anti-farmer and corporate-friendly.

Farmers in Amritsar arrive to block railway tracks during 'Rail Roko Andolan' against the central government's newly introduced farm bills. ( PTI photo )

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parted ways over the issue of farm bills. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet earlier.

Farmers burn a tractor in front of India Gate in protest. ( HT Photo )

The government claims that the bills will ensure a higher profit for the farmers as they would be able to sell their produce to whomever and wherever they want .

“They have the power to sell their fruits or vegetables to anyone, and anywhere. It is this power which is the foundation of their growth, now the same power has been given to farmers across the country. They have got the freedom to sell not only fruits and vegetables but grains, sugarcane, mustard and anything that they grow, they can now sell to anyone and anywhere they like,” PM Modi said while addressing the 69th edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest on the railway tracks during a nationwide farmers' strike at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar. ( Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times )

The farmers fear that the bills would render the current Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement system ineffective, leaving them at the mercy of “big farmers” and they would be forced to make distress sales to private companies.