Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Amritsar railway routes at Karnal

Farmers gathered at the Karnal railway station and laid siege to the railway tracks around 10am on Monday affecting the movement of the trains on the railway tracks that connects major north Indian cities
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farm unions spearheading the protracted agitation against the three farm laws passed last year, has called for the rail roko campaign (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Farmers blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Amritsar railway routes at Haryana’s Karnal on Monday in response to a country-wide rail roko (blockade) call to protest against the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur-Kheri that left eight dead. The violence was triggered after a car ran over a group of protesting farmers. Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, has been arrested in connection with the violence.

Farmers gathered at the Karnal railway station and laid siege to the railway tracks around 10 am on Monday affecting the movement of the trains on the railway tracks that connects major cities.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farm unions spearheading the protracted agitation against the three farm laws passed last year, has called for the rail roko campaign demanding Teni’s resignation. It said the blockade will continue until 4 pm.

“The call was given a week ago and the commuters should have avoided travelling,” said Jagdip Aulakh, the Karnal district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni).

Monday, October 18, 2021
