Farmers’ bodies continue protests in Rajasthan
Farmer organisations continued their protest at Shahjahanpur border in Rajasthan on Friday even as Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader and MP Hanuman Beniwal walked out of Lok Sabha demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws.
The violence that followed the tractor rally on Republic Day in the national Capital has caused a rift among farmer organisations backing the protest. Kisan Mahapanchayat leader Rampal Jat announced their split from Sanyukt Morcha but said they will continue their protest. “Those who instigated the farmers on Republic Day [during tractor rally] have not been arrested. This shows that the conspiracy was hatched by the government,” he alleged.
Meanwhile, All India Kissan Sabha national vice-president Amra Ram said those who hoisted a flag at Lal Qila were not a part of the Sanyuk Morcha. “The government has adopted policy to suppress farmers – they disconnected water and electricity...We will observe a day-long fast on Saturday. Our dharna will continue till the demands are met,” he said.
Meanwhile, farmers led by Manudev Sinsini staged a protest, raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Government of India in Bharatpur. “Farmers will gather in the next three days, thereafter, they will move to Delhi on tractors on February 1 to join others. We are 65% of the population of the country, and are capable of teaching a lesson to the government,” he said.
BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said some people are trying to highjack the movement. The real farmers are not in support of the agitation, he said.
He said when the laws were introduced in Parliament, Beniwal did not oppose them. It’s hard to understand why he is protesting now. “The Centre is ready and open to have dialogue with the farmers,” he said.
