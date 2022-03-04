Farmers erupt in celebrations after HC ruling; Jagan consults ministers and legal experts

The Andhra Pradesh high court’s judgment upholding Amaravati as the state capital on Thursday resulted in celebrations among the farming community of the capital region, while chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went into a huddle with senior cabinet colleagues and legal experts to discuss the future course of action.

Farmers at several Amaravati villages, including Thullur, Velagapudi and Rayapudi, erupted in joy, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets, while womenfolk performed “Aarthi” at the high court and some of them even prostrated before the court complex, thanking the judiciary.

“It should be an eye opener for the state government. The high court clearly said the government cannot ignore sacrifices made by thousands of Amaravati farmers who gave away their fertile lands for development of the state capital. At least now, the government should follow the court orders and begin development of the capital,” Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (Amaravati protection committee) convenor A Siva Reddy said.

State municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the state government would take a call after studying the judgment. “Our policy is very clear. We want to create three capital cities for decentralised development of all regions,” he said.

He made it clear that the state legislature was meant for enacting laws as was the case with Parliament. “Our objective is to develop all regions, whereas the TDP wants the development of only a particular community,” Satyanarayana said.

The TDP politburo that met at party headquarters at Mangalagiri under leadership of its president N Chandrababu Naidu described it as a big blow to the Jagan government, which it said had come up with three capitals plan with ulterior motives.

TDP politburo member and former minister Kalva Srinivasulu said by asking the government to implement the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, the court had upheld its importance in developing the capital city. “The Jagan regime has destroyed the future of the whole state with his three capitals’ plan. It resulted in stopping of flow of investments to the state,” he said.

BJP national general secretary and former union minister Daggubati Purandeshwari welcomed the high court judgment. Stating that the Centre had already allocated crores of rupees for the capital city, she demanded that the state government should spend the same on Amaravati’s development.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said the high court verdict had come as a morale booster for the Amaravati farmers who had been waging a battle against the government for the last 800 days. “It clearly reflected the arrogant rule of the Jagan government. At least now, he should tender an apology to the farmers,” he demanded.

