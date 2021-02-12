‘Farmers have shown light in darkness’ says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday farmers have shown the light in the darkness by their protests against the three central farm laws. Gandhi, currently on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, also termed their protests as ‘agitation of India’ during his speech at Sri Ganganagar.

“The day farm laws get implemented business of 40% people, of ₹40 lakh crore, of businessmen, vendors, farmers and workers, will go into hands of just two people. This isn't farmers' agitation but the agitation of India. Farmers have shown the light in the darkness,” news agency ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over China border pact

The Congress leader’s ‘just two people’ remark comes a day after he tweeted “A government of ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do (We two, ours two)’ !” on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP made similar comments while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan’s Pilibanga. “Forty per cent of India’s population runs this business in the country. These include farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, businessmen and arthiyas. Congress has always tried to ensure that the business is never controlled by just one person,” Gandhi said.

He also urged the Centre to take back the three farm laws and then talk to the farmers over the issue. “Modi Ji says that we want to speak with farmers, what do you want to talk about? Repeal the laws, farmers will speak with you. You (PM) are taking away their land, future and then you want to talk. Take back laws first, then talk,” Gandhi said at Pilibanga, news agency ANI reported.

Watch | Rahul Gandhi says ‘PM Modi gave Indian territory to China'

Eleven rounds of negotiations between the farmers and the government have taken place but no agreement has been reached. Despite multiple assurances by the Prime Minister and the government, the farmers have been rigid about the repeal of the farm laws and a legal assurance on the minimum support price (MSP).