Farmers, police clash in Gujarat during protest against limestone mining

Several farmers were injured when police resorted to lathi-charge during a protest against limestone mining by cement firm in Mahuva taluka of Gujarat on Wednesday.

Bhavnagar police said a couple of policemen were also injured in stone-pelting by the protesting farmers from 11 villages in the district.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani ordered an inquiry into the matter as tension gripped the region.

Led by Congress leader Kanu Kalsariya and Congress MLA from Talaja, Kanu Baraiya, the farmers have been demanding that the company suspend limestone mining in their villages.

This was the 10th time that mining came to halt since the company began its operations in July 2018.

“Despite protest by all surrounding 11 villages, the state government gave a nod to the company for mining. The activity has affected the irrigation water supply and the environment in the region,” said Bharat Bhill, leader of the protesting group.

“Today, we have asked the government to make its stand clear whether it will allow the company to function or pay attention to farmers’ demand,” Bhill added.

The police said farmers started pelting stones to get their group members released. The police had detained some of the farmers before they could take out a rally and reach Nana Kotda village.

