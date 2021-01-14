Farmers' protest: Govt wants to do politics on farmers' stir, says Shiv Sena
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points on Thursday due to the ongoing agitation by farmers who have been camping at several borders to demand the repeal of three farm laws.
Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open. But there are several alternative options for commuters.
Follow live updates here:
-
JAN 14, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Hopeful of positive discussion at ninth round of talks with farmer unions on Friday: Narendra Singh Tomar
-
JAN 14, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Bhupinder Mann, a member of SC-formed committee over farm laws, recuses himself from it
"In view of prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and public, I am ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise Punjab and farmers' interests," his letter reads
-
JAN 14, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Government will be forced to take the three farm laws back: Rahul Gandhi
Mark my words. Take it from me. The government will be forced to take these laws (the three farm laws), back. Remember what I said: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
-
JAN 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Govt wants to do politics on farmers' protest, paint it as anti-national: Shiv Sena
Days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Central government does not want to just end the protest on the contentious acts, but also wants to do politics by painting it as "anti-national".
-
JAN 14, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Farmers fighting for their rights against powerful forces: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to farmers protesting against the central farm laws and netizens of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.
The Wayand MP offered "special wishes" to the farmers agitating on the Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws, stating that "our Kisan-Mazdoors are fighting for their rights against powerful forces".
-
JAN 14, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Youth Congress collects soil for India’s map as a tribute
The Youth Congress is collecting soil from across the country to draw a map of India as a mark of respect to those, who have lost their lives in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws enacted in September.
Farmer unions welcome Mann's decision, but say won't accept any committee
Air pollution shot up in some northern towns last year despite lockdown
- The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment suggests air pollution levels spiked in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains mainly because of a combination of reopening of the economy after the nationwide lockdown and adverse meteorology in winter.
Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Sing
- Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Rahul Gandhi watches Jallikattu, says message to Centre; BJP slams 'hypocrisy'
Politicians against farmers' protest not allowed in this UP village
Maharashtra: NCP minister facing rape charges may step down
Harish Rawat insists Congress names a ‘CM face’ for Uttarakhand polls
- Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
Armed Forces Veterans Day: Rajnath's 'superpower' remark is a message to China
It’s time to reward party workers in Rajasthan, says Pilot
BSP chief Mayawati asks party workers to celebrate birthday by helping the poor
- The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.
PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit beginning Friday
News updates from Hindustan Times| Govt trying to destroy farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Bird flu: Samples test negative, Delhi poultry markets to reopen
Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
Congress links Kerala chief minister to gold smuggling
