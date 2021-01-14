Farmers' protest: Govt wants to do politics on farmers' stir, says Shiv Sena

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points on Thursday due to the ongoing agitation by farmers who have been camping at several borders to demand the repeal of three farm laws.

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open. But there are several alternative options for commuters.

Follow live updates here: