Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points(AFP)
Farmers' protest: Govt wants to do politics on farmers' stir, says Shiv Sena

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open. But there are several alternative options for commuters.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:36 PM IST

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points on Thursday due to the ongoing agitation by farmers who have been camping at several borders to demand the repeal of three farm laws.

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open. But there are several alternative options for commuters.

  • JAN 14, 2021 05:36 PM IST

    Hopeful of positive discussion at ninth round of talks with farmer unions on Friday: Narendra Singh Tomar

    Hopeful of positive discussion at ninth round of talks with farmer unions on Friday: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

  • JAN 14, 2021 03:05 PM IST

    Bhupinder Mann, a member of SC-formed committee over farm laws, recuses himself from it

    Bhupinder Mann, a member of the SC-formed committee over Farm Laws, recuses himself from it.

    "In view of prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and public, I am ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise Punjab and farmers' interests," his letter reads

  • JAN 14, 2021 02:40 PM IST

    Government will be forced to take the three farm laws back: Rahul Gandhi

    Mark my words. Take it from me. The government will be forced to take these laws (the three farm laws), back. Remember what I said: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

  • JAN 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST

    Govt wants to do politics on farmers' protest, paint it as anti-national: Shiv Sena

    Days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Central government does not want to just end the protest on the contentious acts, but also wants to do politics by painting it as "anti-national".

  • JAN 14, 2021 10:47 AM IST

    Farmers fighting for their rights against powerful forces: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to farmers protesting against the central farm laws and netizens of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

    The Wayand MP offered "special wishes" to the farmers agitating on the Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws, stating that "our Kisan-Mazdoors are fighting for their rights against powerful forces".

  • JAN 14, 2021 10:08 AM IST

    Youth Congress collects soil for India’s map as a tribute

    The Youth Congress is collecting soil from across the country to draw a map of India as a mark of respect to those, who have lost their lives in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws enacted in September.

Some leaders also invited Mann to join the agitation against the legislations.(HT_PRINT)
Farmer unions welcome Mann's decision, but say won't accept any committee

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:59 PM IST
He asserted that farmers will not settle for anything less than the repeal of new agriculture laws.
Straw and stubble burning by farmers are a major cause of air pollution in north India.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Air pollution shot up in some northern towns last year despite lockdown

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment suggests air pollution levels spiked in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains mainly because of a combination of reopening of the economy after the nationwide lockdown and adverse meteorology in winter.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to mediapersons (ANI Photo)
Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Sing

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he attends the annual bull taming event "Jallikattu" in the village of Avaniyapuram, on the outskirts of Madurai.(AP)
Rahul Gandhi watches Jallikattu, says message to Centre; BJP slams 'hypocrisy'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:29 PM IST
BJP lashed out at the Congress leader over his visit to the temple town today. Party national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge, C T Ravi accused Gandhi of insulting Tamil 'makkal' (people) on jallikattu with his hypocrisy.
Panchayat at Saroorpur Kala village in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo )
Politicians against farmers' protest not allowed in this UP village

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The panchayat also decided to visit the protesting farmers in Delhi with ration and other essential items on January 16.
Dhananjay Munde. (HT archive)
Maharashtra: NCP minister facing rape charges may step down

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:07 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the rape allegations against Dhananjay Munde are serious in nature and the party will have to take a decision on the latter’s continuation in the MVA government
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
Harish Rawat insists Congress names a ‘CM face’ for Uttarakhand polls

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Bengaluru on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Armed Forces Veterans Day: Rajnath's 'superpower' remark is a message to China

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Talking about the 48,000 crore defence deal cleared by the Centre on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh said the decision will help generate more than 50,000 job opportunities in the country.
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File photo)
It’s time to reward party workers in Rajasthan, says Pilot

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:59 PM IST
He added that the Congress was left with 21 seats in 2013 and came back with full majority only because of its workers
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
BSP chief Mayawati asks party workers to celebrate birthday by helping the poor

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit beginning Friday

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:47 PM IST
With over 200 global speakers, the two-day summit is focussed on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries globally to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems
Gandhi is in Tamil Nadu to take stock of Congress’ preparation ahead of the legislative assembly elections due in April-May this year and also participated in Pongal and Jallikattu celebrations in Madurai.(File Photo)
News updates from Hindustan Times| Govt trying to destroy farmers: Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
Bird flu: Samples test negative, Delhi poultry markets to reopen

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also said he has directed for withdrawal of orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks
The Serum Institute CEO said a special purpose vehicle housing its pandemic-related products should be valued at $12 billion to $13 billion.(REUTERS)
Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also said his company, the world's biggest vaccine maker, would start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate from around April.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Congress links Kerala chief minister to gold smuggling

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Congress MLA PT Thomas claimed Vijayan was aware of the activities of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar, who was arrested three months back in connection with the gold recovery at the Thiruvananthapuram airport
