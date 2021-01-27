Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the farmers' agitation in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and Senior Officers. Sources said, during the meeting, it was decided to increase the number of paramilitary forces in Delhi.

The Delhi Police have registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade, officials said. "Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said.

More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said.

The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which comprises various farmer organisations, had proposed a "Kisan Tractor Rally" on Republic Day.