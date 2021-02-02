IND USA
Farmer during the onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur.
Farmer during the onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur.(PTI)
Live

Farm stir LIVE: PIL filed in Delhi HC over Republic Day violence

HT has learnt that Delhi Police asked Northern Railways to terminate at least 15 Delhi-bound trains, which passed through Punjab and Haryana in a bid to stop farmers from entering the city on Monday and joining ongoing protests against three agriculture laws.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:40 AM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union who is spearheading the farmers' movement, vowed to create awareness against the new farm laws across the country. "We will go to different parts of the country like Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and launch a public awareness campaign. Each state has its own set of problems. We will create awareness among tribals, labourers, downtrodden about government policies," news agency ANI quoted farm union's spokesperson Rakesh Tikait as saying. Farmers also announced to a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Also Read | Twitter temporarily blocks 250 handles amid farm stir

Meanwhile, HT has learnt that Delhi Police asked Northern Railways to terminate at least 15 Delhi-bound trains, which passed through Punjab and Haryana in a bid to stop farmers from entering the city on Monday and joining ongoing protests against three agriculture laws.

The border areas of the Delhi turned into a fortress as the agitation continues to gain momentum. It has been more than two months now that farmers are protesting against the farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 02, 2021 06:38 AM IST

    PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking action on R-Day violence

    A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking appropriate direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police to take action against perpetrators of violence that took place on Republic Day celebrations and left one farmer dead and scores of police personnel injured.

