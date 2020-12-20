Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Govt ready for talks if farmers come forward without seeking ‘yes or no’ response, says Haryana CM Khattar

india

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 25 on Sunday as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues. Amid the ongoing deadlock, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to Assocham on Saturday reiterated that the reforms brought by the laws are already benefitting farmers. “Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers,” he said

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday and said a fresh round of talks between the government and the farmers could be held in the next 2-3 days. “A solution to this issue (farmers’ protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon,” CM Khattar said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Rajasthan, on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture-related laws. His party has decided to lead a march of two lakh farmers from Rajasthan to Delhi on December 26.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than three weeks. Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation and have said that they are prepared to celebrate the Republic Day next year with their own tractor rally on Delhi borders.

Various organisations associated with the farmers’ agitation have announced that they will observe ‘Farmer Martyrs Homage Day’ on Sunday in the memory of farmers who have died since the agitation began. All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) said in a statement, “All the AIKS units across the country along with the constituent Kisan organizations of the AIKSCC and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will observe 20th December 2020 as the farmer martyrs Homage Day with massive participation.”

33 farmers who had been participating in the struggle have died since 26th November, according to the AIKS.

The tributes will be paid from 11 am to 1 pm in all houses across the country’s villages, the organisation stated adding that the “supreme sacrifices of these farmer fighters will not go in vain.”

Government ready for talks if farmers come forward without seeking a ‘yes or no’ response: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that the government is ready for talks with the farmers if they come forward without seeking a ‘yes or no’ response to their demand, news agency PTI reported. “In a day or two, there can be a way out for talks. The government is ready for discussion if farmer union leaders come forward beyond yes or no,” Khattar was quoted as saying in a Haryana government statement.