Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Tear gas shells fired at Singhu border

Farmers’ protest: Tear gas shells fired at Singhu border

About 10 tear gas shells were fired around 9am as farmers approached the barbed barricades set up by the Delhi Police at the Singhu Border that connects Narela to Sonepat in Haryana

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:10 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police land near protesting farmers as they try to cross the border into Delhi, at Singhu border in New Delhi on November 27.
Tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police land near protesting farmers as they try to cross the border into Delhi, at Singhu border in New Delhi on November 27.(PTI)
         

The Delhi Police resorted to firing tear gas shells to deter a group of farmers that had reached the Singhu border on Friday morning.

About 10 tear gas shells were fired around 9am as farmers approached the barbed barricades set up by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border that connects Narela to Sonepat in Haryana.

Also read | Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border, CISF deployed

The police action meant that the farmers couldn’t enter Delhi. On Thursday, the police had detained about 105 farmers from Jantar Mantar and Majnu Ka Tilla for managing to enter the city and begin their demonstrations. They were all booked.

