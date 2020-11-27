Farmers’ protest: Tear gas shells fired at Singhu border

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:10 IST

The Delhi Police resorted to firing tear gas shells to deter a group of farmers that had reached the Singhu border on Friday morning.

About 10 tear gas shells were fired around 9am as farmers approached the barbed barricades set up by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border that connects Narela to Sonepat in Haryana.

The police action meant that the farmers couldn’t enter Delhi. On Thursday, the police had detained about 105 farmers from Jantar Mantar and Majnu Ka Tilla for managing to enter the city and begin their demonstrations. They were all booked.