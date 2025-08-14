FASTag annual pass at 3,000 starts from August 15: Step-by-step guide to buy

FASTag is introducing an annual pass starting August 15, upgrading highway commute in the country by offering users the option of unlimited travel for a flat fee of ₹3,000 per year. The annual pass is also accompanied by a distance-based pricing model for those who do not travel long distances regularly.(PTI File Photo for representation)

Unlike the normal FASTag recharge system, where citizens need to recharge once the balance is exhausted, the annual pass comes with a prepaid model offering up to 200 toll crossings or one year of validity, whichever is earlier.

A boon for frequent highway and expressway commuters in India, the annual pass ensures unlimited access to national highways, expressways, and state expressways without the need for any additional recharges throughout the year.

The annual pass is also accompanied by a distance-based pricing model for those who do not travel long distances regularly. Under this framework, users can opt to pay ₹50 for every 100 kilometers, replacing the current variable toll rates and ensure flexibility and affordability during their occasional travel.

Steps to purchase FASTag annual pass before August 15

Follow these steps to purchase your FASTag annual pass before the August 15 deadline.

1. Access the official platform: Download the Rajmarg Yatra application from Google Play Store or App Store or log in to the official NHAI/MoRTH portal using your registered mobile number or directly enter your vehicle's registration number and FASTag ID if not logged in.. These platforms will provide secure access to FASTag services.

2. Verify eligibility: The app or portal would run backend checks to determine whether the FASTag is active, appropriately attached, and linked to the correct vehicle registration.

It also conducts a thorough check to ensure that the registered FASTag is not blacklisted.

3. Make payment: After the backend checks are completed, users would be provided with multiple FASTag recharge plans, from which they have to choose the annual pass option of ₹3,000.

Users would be then redirected to payment options like UPI, debit/credit cards, or net banking from which they can opt for one according to their convenience. FASTag wallet balance cannot be used for paying the annual pass fee.

4. Linking of annual pass: Once the payment is successfully completed, the Annual Pass would be linked to the existing FASTag account and vehicle registration.

5. SMS confirmation: Users will finally be receiving a confirmation on SMS, that will notify them regarding their FASTag activation on August 15.

Things to keep in mind regarding new FASTag annual pass:

1. According to Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), the annual pass is applicable only for private non-commercial Car/Jeep/Van and that its use in any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation without a notice.

2. The annual pass is valid at all national highways and national expressways. At fee plazas on expressways, state highways etc, that is managed by state governments or local bodies, the FASTag will operate as a regular FASTag, and applicable user fee charges may apply.

3. IHMCL also says that the annual pass cannot be issued on FASTags registered only with a chassis number. The Vehicle Registration Number must be updated to activate the annual pass.

4. Users must note that the annual pass is not mandatory, and that they can choose to continue operating their FASTag in the regular manner, i.e. in regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas.

5. IHMCL denies the payment of ₹3,000 for the annual pass through the FASTag wallet balance. Users must pay the annual pass fee only through the payment options available in the Rajmargyatra App or the NHAI/MoRTH portal. The existing wallet balance can be used for State Highway tolls, parking, etc.