FASTag to be available free of charge till Feb 29

Road users can visit any authorised point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost, a statement of the road transport ministry said.

Feb 12, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
People in the process of purchasing FASTags from the NHAI booth at the Faridabad toll plaza at Badarpur border, New Delhi
People in the process of purchasing FASTags from the NHAI booth at the Faridabad toll plaza at Badarpur border, New Delhi(Vipin Kumar /HT File Photo )
         

To further enhance electronic toll collection, the National Highways Authority of India has decided to waive FASTag fee till February 29, the government said on Wednesday.

The government has rolled out the FASTag-based toll collection system across more than 527 national highways in the country.

“In order to further increase digital collection of user fee via FASTag at NH fee plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag between February 15 and 29, 2020,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Road users can visit any authorised point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost, it said.

NHAI FASTags can be purchased from all national highway fee plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs, and petrol pumps, among others, it added.

“To search for the nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale locations, one may download MyFASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com or Call 1033 NH helpline number,” the statement said.

The applicable security deposit and minimum balance amount for FASTag wallet shall, however, remain unchanged.

NHAI had earlier announced for free NHAI FASTag from November 22 to December 15 last year.

Last month, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said after the FASTag system on national highways for electronic toll collection, the revenue per day has swelled to Rs 87 crore, from Rs 68 crore.

Once the system is fully implemented, NHAI expects Rs 100 crore toll income per day.

