Fate of 3 Bihar constituencies decided by less than 100 votes

At least three constituencies of the Bihar assembly saw a winning margin of less than 100 votes, while in three other constituencies there was a close contest with a margin less than 250 votes. Bihar assembly elections were conducted across 243 assembly constituencies in two phases.(ANI)

Overall, the NDA recorded a sweeping victory with 202 seats, while Mahagathbandhan was left at 39 seats. The biggest vote margin was recorded in Rupauli, where JDU's Kalandhar Prasad won by 73,572 votes against RJD candidate Bima Bharti. Follow Bihar election results live updates.

The three assemblies of Bihar that witnessed fewer than 100 votes were Sandesh, Agiaon, and Ramgarh.

Also read: Bihar election final results: Breakdown of how many seats BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress won

Sandesh- Sandesh seat comes under Bhojpur district and saw a neck-to-neck competition between JD(U) candidate Radha Charan Singh and RJD candidate Dipu Singh. Radha won by a margin of just 27 votes.

Agiaon- CPI (ML) L candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan lost in the Agiaon seat by a margin of just 95 votes. He lost to BJP candidate Mahesh Paswan.

Ramgarh- In Ramgarh, the victory margin was of 30 votes for the Bahujan Samaj Party's nominee Satish Kumar Singh Yadav. Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP was defeated in the constituency.

Also read: Full list of Bihar election winners by constituency from BJP, JDU, RJD

Less than 250-vote margin

In the Nabinagar assembly seat, JD(u)'s Chetan Anand defeated his nearest rival, Amod Kumar Singh of RJD, with a margin of 112 votes.

RJD's Faisal Rahman bagged victory in the Dhaka seat, defeating his rival Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of BJP by a margin of just 178 votes.

BJP's Vidya Sagar Keshari lost the Forbesganj assembly seat to Congress nominee Manoj Bishwas by just 221 votes.

Bihar assembly elections were conducted across 243 assembly constituencies in two phases. While the BJP emerged victorious in 89 seats, the JDU bagged 85, and their rival RJD's tally dropped to just 25 seats.