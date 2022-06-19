Father’s Day: Odisha youngster builds public park in memory of departed father

Jayant Mishra, a former officer of the State Bank of India (SBI), was keen to build a park-cum-playground for the children of his native village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. However, before he could fulfil his wish, Mishra succumbed to Covid-19 last year at the age of 65. Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, Mishra’s 35-year-old son Sanjeev Abhilash, a mechanical engineer working with a thermal power company in Dhenkanal, has given a fitting tribute to him by building a park in the same place.

On the first death anniversary of his father on June 8, when Sanjeev, accompanied by his mother, younger sister Soumya and other near and dear ones opened the park at Sarakhia village, about 5 km from the district headquarter town of Dhenkanal, over 700 people from Sarakhia and adjoining villages thronged the park.

“It was the dream of my father to have an amusement park-cum-playground at our native village on our own land as there is no playground for children in the area. Though he and I often discussed it, he succumbed to Covid-19 before it could become a reality. After his death last year, I made up my mind to build the park on our own land. I know nothing in this world can bring back my father. I want this park to keep his memory alive,” said Sanjeev.

Sanjeev with his father (File Photo/Sourced)

Teenagers seemed to take a liking to the freshly-painted swings as well as the see-saws while children merrily slithered down on the slide. “It seems so colourful and a happy place. There is a selfie point too,” said a young girl.

In February this year, the 35-year-old started work on the park on a 7,700 sq ft area, building grass lawns, paved walkways, wooden benches, water fountain, swings, see-saw and slides. He put up bright electric lights so that people can enjoy the park in the evening hours. To attract youngsters, he even built a selfie point. In the end, he built a statue of his father in one corner and named the park ‘Jayant Udyan’.

“This is just the beginning. I want to expand the area of the park to over 2 acres as we have the necessary land for it. I have plans to plant around 15,000 flowering and fruit-bearing trees so that there is enough shade. In future I have plans to have a boating arena inside,” said Sanjeev.

Though the entire construction cost him ₹9 lakh and maintenance of the park may drain him financially, Sanjeev said he will not charge any money from people.

Incidentally, a park set to be built by the state government on a 2-acre land in Dhenkanal town over 2 years ago is yet to be built as the land is under encroachment.

Village president of Sarakhia, Saktiprasad Behera said there could not have been a better tribute to a father by his son than fulfilling his last wish. “Nowadays people who have got land do not think twice before building apartments or big houses. A few would use their private land for a public cause like a playground, which is very necessary,” said Behera.