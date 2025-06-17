Father's day outing turns into tragedy as man, son die in Pune bridge collapse

A father and a son died along with two others when an aging iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune district, ahead of a Father's Day picnic planned by the duo. A view of the bridge that collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village.(ANI Grab )

32-year-old Rohit Mane and his six-year-old son Vihan died, while the boy's mother and 17 others were seriously injured in the incident that occured in the Kundmala area of Maval tenshil around 3:30 pm on Sunday.

More than 100 people were on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when it collapsed. Kundmala had received heavy rains in the last few days, giving the river a steady flow, officials told PTI.

According to a relative said Shamika Mane is undergoing surgery as both her legs were severely injured after she fell into the river when the bridge gave way.

"It was a happy Sunday for Rohit, Vihan, and Shamika as it was Father's Day. They had even posted a status on social media to mark the day. Since it was a holiday, they went for a picnic to Kundmala," the relative said, adding the entire family is devastated and in a state of shock. She added that at around 4.30 pm, they received the news about the tragedy.

"We rushed to the spot and learned that Shamika had been admitted to hospital, while Rohit and Vihan were missing. Later in the evening, we were told that two bodies had been recovered, and when we went for identification, it turned out to be them," she said.

Rohit Mane hailed from Kolhapur and worked in a software firm in Pune. His son Vihan had recently been admitted to Class 1 in a reputed school. "The family of three was very happy after moving into their new flat. Vihan was excited about his new school, his school bag, and uniform. Now, everything has been ruined," the relative added.