Federalism, a basic feature of Constitution is affected, alleges TN CM Stalin

PTI |
Mar 15, 2025 08:57 PM IST

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday alleged that federalism, which forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution, is getting affected in recent times.

Addressing an event held by the Madras Bar Association here, the chief minister said an independent judiciary, judges and lawyers who act like pillars against any attacks on the Constitution, safeguard and provide sustenance to it.

He said: "In recent times, I see that federalism, which is one of the basic features of the Constitution, is getting affected. I am of the view that in several matters such as finances and education, the characteristic of self-dependence of state governments should be ensured." Judiciary continues to play an important role in safeguarding the Constitution and the rights of the states and the learned judges and lawyers work to protect the Constitution.

Stalin underscored that his government is working hard to implement the "words of the Constitution in full." Further, he said it was expected that a judge would deliver his address in Tamil, but he spoke in English. And, though it was thought that another judge would speak in English; he spoke in Tamil, and "this is the 2-language policy, this is Tamil Nadu."

He elaborated the state government's initiatives and schemes for the judiciary, and for the welfare of advocates and in promotion of legal education. The event was held to mark the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution and 160 years of the Madras Bar Association.

Judges of the Supreme Court, M M Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and R Mahadevan and Chief Justice, Madras High Court, K R Shriram, Law Minister S Regupathy took part.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

