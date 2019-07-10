‘Feels like coming home’, Rahul Gandhi on Amethi visit after poll defeat

On his first visit to Amethi on Wednesday since his defeat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express joy at returning to his former constituency.

“I feel very happy after coming to Amethi. It feels like coming home,” Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, he acknowledged his followers on Twitter which has risen to 10 million with a thank you note ahead of the visit to Amethi.

“10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi, who stepped down as the Congress president on May 25 following his party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, had changed his Twitter bio from ‘President Indian National Congress’ to ‘Member of the Indian National Congress’ on July 3 soon after his ‘farewell note’ to party workers indicating the finality of his decision to resign.

Gandhi had said in his note that he was quitting to share accountability for the poor 52-seat performance of the party in parliamentary elections also hinted that several other leaders will also have to share the blame.

Wednesday’s visit to Amethi is his first to his former Lok Sabha seat, which he lost to Union minister Smriti Irani by a margin of about 55,000 votes. He now represents Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

His visit will be an indication of his continuing association and family bonding with the people of his erstwhile constituency that was once considered a Nehru-Gandhi family bastion.

“Rahul will be in Amethi to interact with party men at the Nirmala Devi Shaikshin Sansthan in Gauriganj on Wednesday. After interaction with the workers, Rahul may also pay a personal visit to some local Congress leaders to condole the death of their near and dear ones,” Amethi Congress spokesperson Anil Singh had said about the visit.

Rahul’s trip to Amethi comes about a month after his sister and Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra skipped a visit to the constituency during a thanksgiving function in Rae Bareli on June 12, which she attended along with her mother Sonia Gandhi.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:17 IST