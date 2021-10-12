Home / India News / Fewer tests, lower Covid numbers recorded on Maharashtra shutdown day
Fewer tests, lower Covid numbers recorded on Maharashtra shutdown day

Total number of active Covid patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 32,115 and the statewide death toll has reached 139,578
Currently, Pune tops in Maharashtra in the number of active Covid patients with 8,465 such cases, followed by Mumbai with 5,969 and Thane with 4,446 cases. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 07:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 1,736 new Covid-19 cases and 36 infection related deaths, but the dip below the 2,000-mark was largely due to fewer number of tests conducted on the day owing to the statewide shutdown. A total of 105,567 tests were done on Monday compared to 1,40,847 on Sunday, when 2294 positive infections were detected in the state.

Mumbai’s tally of new Covid cases was 401 with four deaths, taking the city’s Covid death toll to 16,162 and total number of Covid-19 patients to 6,579,608.

Total number of active Covid patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 32,115 and the statewide death toll has reached 139,578.

Currently, Pune tops in number of active patients with 8,465, followed by Mumbai with 5,969 and Thane with 4,446. Pune has recorded 19,519 Covid-related deaths, the highest in the state, followed by Mumbai (16,162) and Thane (11,389).

