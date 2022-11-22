Home / India News / FIFA fervour turns violent in Kerala as Argentina-Brazil fans clash, video viral

FIFA fervour turns violent in Kerala as Argentina-Brazil fans clash, video viral

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:33 PM IST

A video is doing rounds on social media platforms where fans in Argentina and Brazil jerseys are seen fighting using sticks and poles with the national flags of the World Cup teams.

Clash erupted in Kerala's Kollam after fans of Argentina and Brazil got into a scuffle.(Twitter/Screengrab)
Clash erupted in Kerala's Kollam after fans of Argentina and Brazil got into a scuffle.(Twitter/Screengrab)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Amid the fan frenzy that surrounds the quadrennial FIFA World Cup, a clash erupted in Kerala's Kollam after fans of Argentina and Brazil got into a scuffle - allegedly over an unidentified video clip. The incident took place in the district's Sakthikulangara area.

A video of the incident - that Hindustan Times cannot independently verify - is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The video shows a group of men - some wearing football jerseys - fighting with sticks and flagpoles bearing the two South American nations' flags.

As the fight rages, more fans - also in football jerseys - can be seen driving past. And, after the fight carries on for a minute, locals can be seen trying to bring the situation under control.

A case has been registered at the Sakthikulangara Police Station under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code - disrupting peace in a public space - on the basis of the video of the brawl.

Roadshows during the FIFA World Cups are a common sight in Kerala.

According to one report, in Kochi a group of 17 fans - residents of Mundakkamugal village 0 pooled funds and bought a house for 23 lakh - just to watch matches together!

Meanwhile, in Kannur, a man was arrested for allegedly tearing down the national flag of Portugal - led this World Cup by wantaway Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - that had been raised at a roadside junction.

A video of the man destroying the flag went viral on social media. Some reports even claimed that the man - allegedly a BJP supporter - mistook the Portuguese flag as that of the Social Democratic Party of India, a rival political party.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup kerala
fifa world cup kerala

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out