e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Fight against Covid-19 to be tougher now, prepared with extra health facilities’: Maharashtra CM

‘Fight against Covid-19 to be tougher now, prepared with extra health facilities’: Maharashtra CM

CM Thackeray held an online briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state

india Updated: May 24, 2020 14:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
File photo: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held an online briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state and said that the fight against Covid-19 is going to be a “tougher one”.

Thackeray thanked the people of Maharashtra for showing their discipline and following the lockdown. He said that the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra were projected to be around 1.15 lakh by May end but currently, “we have 33,786 Covid-19 cases, around 13,404 have recovered,” he said.

“This is due to the lockdown and discipline maintained by you all,” the chief minister said.

 Also read: 67% of India’s Covid-19 cases come from 4 states

Thackeray cautioned against the rise in Covid-19 in the state and said that the administration is preparing and creating hospital infrastructure for an increase in load of Covid-19 cases.

“By the end of May, we will make 14,000 beds available, currently we have already created around 7,000 beds including 3,000 in our field hospitals,” he said. The chief minister also cautioned against the approaching monsoon season which is likely to trigger a host of related ailments and seasonal infections.

Maharashtra continues to bear the brunt of increasing coronavirus infections. Till Sunday morning, as per the Ministry of Health, the state reported 47,190 Covid-19 cases - highest in the country. Covid-19 fatalities in Maharashtra have risen to 1,577 while more than 13,000 coronavirus patients have beaten the infection and have been discharged from hospitals across the state.

Mumbai, Thane, Pune are the worst-hit districts in Maharashtra. Covid-19 cases have crossed the 28,000-mark in Mumbai while 949 patients succumbed to death due to coronavirus in the country’s financial capital. Thane has reported over 6,000 cases of infections and 85 fatalities. In Pune, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 5,347 while 257 have died.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In