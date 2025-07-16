Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Final round of door-to-door visits for SIR in Bihar soon: EC

ByVrinda Tulsian, New Delhi
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Election Commission to conduct final door-to-door visits in Bihar for electoral roll revision, targeting 7.2 million voters yet to submit forms.

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that nearly 100,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) will soon hold the third and final round of door-to-door visits to collect enumeration forms as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The third round of household visits will focus on those voters who were absent during earlier surveys, aiming to ensure every eligible elector is included in the draft roll before the July 25 deadline, EC said in a press note.

“Sparing no effort to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the draft electoral roll, the third round of household visits by the nearly 1 lakh BLOs will soon begin to collect the filled Enumeration Forms of the remaining electors in the ongoing SIR in Bihar. The BLOs shall again visit those households where the electors were temporarily absent in the previous visits,” it said.

With 10 days left in the SIR, 86.32% of enumeration forms — covering 68.1 million of Bihar’s 78.9 million electors — have already been collected. After accounting for deceased individuals, permanent relocations, and duplicate entries, 90.84% of the eligible electorate is effectively covered, EC said.

This leaves roughly 9.16% of voters, approximately 7.2 million people, still needing to submit their forms. An official aware of the matter, however, said these remaining voters will be the “toughest” to cover as most of them are migrants and individuals who still might not be aware of the ongoing exercise or what has to be done.

