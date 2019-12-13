FIR against expelled BJP lawmaker in Uttarakhand for ‘casteist’ remarks

india

The police in Haridwar have filed an FIR against expelled BJP lawmaker Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 at Civil Lines Police station in Roorkee on the complaint of BJP MLA Deshraj Karnwal, said police.

Karnwal has alleged in his complaint that Champion allegedly made castiest remarks against him and his wife in April this year, said police.

Roorkee Circle Officer Laksar Chandan Singh Bisht said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has directed him to investigate the matter and submit findings to him.

“Based on the complaint of BJP legislator from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnwal, FIR has been lodged against Champion, MLA from Khanpur assembly segment in Haridwar under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language ), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)and relevant sections of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities )Act,” he said.

“We are carrying out investigation in this matter and evidence is being gathered,” Bisht added.

When contacted, Champion denied having made any such remarks. “In April this year, I had challenged Karnwal for a public duel, but he didn’t come forward. I have not made any castiest remarks against him or his wife. He is just trying to malign my image. I will give my statement before the officials concerned and tell them what had happened. This is a conspiracy against me but he won’t be successful in it,” he said.

In July this year, the BJP had expelled Champion for six years from the party after a video surfaced where the lawmaker was seen brandishing guns while dancing. Champion was already under suspension at the time after he had allegedly threatened a journalist.

He was among the nine MLAs who had rebelled against former Congress chief minister Harish Rawat in 2016 and joined BJP.

Public tussle between the two legislators has been embarrassing for the party for more than a year. In April this year, the rivalry between two warring MLAs from Haridwar had even reached even high court. Champion had filed a police complaint in April this year in Roorkee against Karnwal, for allegedly obtaining false caste certificate in May 2007 from Uttarakhand. He had moved high court, saying he was not satisfied by police’s response on his complaint and wanted a free and fair probe on his police complaint.

Despite repeated attempts, Karnwal couldn’t be contacted for his comments.