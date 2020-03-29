FIR against Gaya guest houses hiding information on foreign tourists

india

The Bihar police on Sunday lodged FIRs against guest house owners in Bodh Gaya alleging they had hidden details of foreign tourists lodged in their facilities.

Bodh Gaya police station SHO Mohan Prasad Singh said guest houses named Rama, Monika, Beauty, Gauri and New Laxmi had been found flouting the rules, as their owners did not file the necessary information.

Gaya police officials said there were still many tourists from China, Vietnam, Korea, Taiwan and Italy staying in different hotels, guest houses and mutts in Gaya. The administration has been directed to inform the chief medical officer about the inmates from abroad, so that they could be screened for coronavirus infection.

In a related development, 39 people were arrested for violating the lockdown orders. Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra confirmed the arrests and registration of 29 criminal cases.

SSP Rajiv Mishra, however, said that in some densely populated localities with narrow lanes and bylanes, compliance deficit had been observed.

“Some people who consider themselves privileged are also violating the lockdown, but they should refrain from such actions,” said the SSP.

Giving details of the punitive action taken against the lockdown violators, the SSP said that 97 motor vehicles had been seized till Sunday and a penalty of Rs 20.83 lakh realised under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

At least 20 coronavirus suspects have been admitted to the Anugrah Narain Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) and the samples of those with apparent symptoms have been sent to virological lab for testing, said Gaya DM Abhishek Singh.

The DM said that besides ANMMCH, facility for isolation of suspects had also been created at the railway and military hospitals apart from sub-divisional hospitals located in Tekari, Sherghati and the Mahkar Primary Health centre.

Facility to quarantine about 50 persons in each block headquarters has also been created in the 24 blocks of the district.

“Two Thai Smile Airways passengers have been sent to isolation ward after the crew alerted. Their samples have been sent for testing too,” he said.

Following reports of large scale violation of lockdown orders, the Gaya administration tightened the noose and issued a revised order banning all movements between 7 pm to 6 am, except in case of acute medical emergency. The DM also ordered the closure of provision selling shops after 6.30 pm. Only medicine stores will remain open after 6.30 pm.

Another important measure notified by the District Magistrate asked people to procure provisions and medicine from within a radius of three kms, leaving no room for excuses to move around the city.