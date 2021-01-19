FIR filed in Greater Noida against makers of 'Tandav' for allegedly showing UP Police in bad light
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in Greater Noida against the makers of web series 'Tandav' for allegedly showing UP Police in bad light and hurting religious sentiments.
The FIR has been filed in Rabupura and also accuse the makers and actors of 'Tandav' of inciting communal disharmony and hurting religious sentiments. The FIR has named Ali Abbas Zafar (Director), Aparna Purohit (Head, India Amazon original contents), Himanshu Krishna Mehra (Producer), Gaurav Solanki (Writer), and actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi had earlier warned the makers of the web series of serious legal fallout while tagging them all to his tweet.
“The UP Police has left for Mumbai, that too in a car. There are strong sections in the FIR, remain prepared, will have to pay a price for hurting religious sentiments," Tripathi had said in his tweet.
Also Read: Why Amazon's political drama ignited a firestorm
This is one of the several complaints filed against 'Tandav' in several parts of the country.
A criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against the makers of the web series.
The criminal complaint filed under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) seeks summoning, commencing of trial under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and punishing of the accused persons, alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.
The matter is likely to come up for hearing on January 23.
Earlier, an FIR was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of the web series Zafar, producer Mehra, writer Solanki and others, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
BJP leader Ram Kadam had filed a complaint against 'Tandav' at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station. He, along with another BJP leader Manoj Kotak, has sought ban on the web series.
Taking cognizance of complaints, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Sunday sought an explanation from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the issue.
The government recently brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.
Meanwhile, the cast and crew of 'Tandav' on Monday issued an unconditional apology if their fictional show had “unintentionally” hurt sentiments.
Security has been stepped up outside the office of Amazon Prime and residence of Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai.
The series premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime on Friday.
