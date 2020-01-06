FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, social media and CCTV footages being scanned: Police

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:36 IST

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, the police said today. The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage of property.

“We have taken cognizance of yesterday’s violence at JNU and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of investigation,” said DCP, south-west Delhi, Devendra Arya.

The police had earlier said that they received “multiple complaints” about JNU violence. Late on Sunday evening, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers from JNU.

The delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application seeking urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

The 23 students who were injured in Sunday’s violence, were discharged today morning.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers’ Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

While members of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) alleged that the attackers were from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP), the latter denied it.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar issued a statement alleging that it was a clash between two groups of students on the issue of boycotting semester registration.

There is massive deployment of security personnel at JNU, with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus. Security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block and other important locations.