FIR over screening of ‘Raam Ke Naam’ documentary in Telangana; Owaisi claims 3 arrested

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against three people in Telangana's Rachakonda for organising the screening of the documentary “Ram Ke Naam” in a restaurant, ANI reported on Sunday. Security personnel walk past a poster of Lord Ram, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, on January 20.(PTI)

The FIR has been registered at Neredmet Police Station. The three persons are booked under Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to ANI, the FIR was filed based on a complainant, who alleged that the screening of the documentary was held to create communal tensions ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"...they intentionally organized this event to create communal issues before the Ram Mandhir event," the complainant said, according to the agency.

Also Read | Man claiming to be close aide of Dawood Ibrahim threatens to blow Ram Temple, arrested

Meanwhile, All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the screening of the documentary was stopped midway and three people were arrested.

“How is screening an award-winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie,” Owaisi wrote in on X, previously known as Twitter.

He further added: “Please let us know if we need a pre-screening certificate from police before watching a movie.”

‘Ram Ke Naam’, or In the Name of God, is a 1992 documentary about the campaign for a temple at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, and the communal violence the dispute triggered.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the dais with several other dignitaries. Follow full coverage of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony

Devotees during the performance of daily puja, 'havan' and 'parayana' in the pavilion ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.(PTI)

‘Mangal Dhwani’, 14 couples' hosting: Events for Jan 22 Ram temple opening

Several events and rituals have been lined up for the consecration ceremony. As many as 8,000 guests are going to participate in the ceremony....read more

More than 7,000 people have been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Also Read | What will happen to old Ram Lalla? All you need to know about 4 idols in Ram Temple

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20 pm. The ceremony is expected to conclude by 1 pm.

The idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation. The seven-day rituals of the consecration ceremony began on Tuesday. The rituals include various forms of puja. The deity of Ram Lalla will get a divine bath with 125 urns on January 21.

After the January 22 event, the Ram temple will be opened to devotees. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from across India are expected to visit the temple every day.