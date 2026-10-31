Fire at shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri kills 4, police register culpable homicide case

The Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with Friday night’s major fire in a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area of Delhi that claimed four people and left two others seriously injured, said at least two senior police officers aware of the development. The blaze was brought under control around 1am on Saturday, with 16 fire tenders used, fire department officials said. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/ Representative)

The blaze was brought under control around 1am on Saturday, with 16 fire tenders used, fire department officials said.

The two injured men, identified as 35-year-old Harendra and 21-year-old Vikas, have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The four dead people were identified as 50-year-old Prem Chand, 40-year-old Harihar, 25-year-old Ashok, and 38-year-old Lal Babu. Their bodies have been shifted to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examination, which is likely to be conducted later on Friday.

The officials said that the Mangolpuri police station has registered a case and is probing the exact cause of the fire.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh confirmed that the first information report (FIR) has been registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant sections.

“We have registered a case and are probing the exact sequence of events leading to the fire to fix responsibility and accordingly take legal action,” he said.

The fire Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and police officials said their control rooms received information around 9.30pm on Friday about the fire in a factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1. The caller informed the fire control room that the fire was in a garment factory.

A total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the scene. The firefighters carried out firefighting and search-and-rescue operations. Police personnel also joined them in the search and rescue.

“A total of six people were found trapped and unconscious inside the factory. They were immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for treatment. Out of the six, four were declared dead, and the remaining two people are still under treatment,” added DCP Singh.

A senior fire official said the fire was in the basement of the shoe manufacturing factory. The building comprises a basement, ground floor, and three upper floors, with a partially constructed structure on the terrace.

“One person was rescued from the third floor and five people from a room on the fourth floor,” added the fire officer.