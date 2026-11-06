Fire breaks out at South Delhi Kia showroom; several injured

" Around 3.45 pm, we received information that a Kia showroom opposite the metro station had caught fire. The fire department, police and other agencies were immediately mobilised. The SDM and the SHO also reached the spot," Singhal said.

The fire has been brought under control, but a search operation is under way inside the showroom to check whether anyone is still trapped or has died in the incident, Deputy Magistrate Lakshya Singhal told PTI.

A fire broke out at a Kia car showroom in South Delhi's Saidulajab area on Friday afternoon, damaging several vehicles and leaving seven people injured. Around 12-15 people were also rescued from the building, an official said.

Seven injured, several people rescued Of the seven people injured in the fire, four were taken to MAX Hospital and three to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Singhal said.

Also read | Over 150 locations across Delhi to get quicker fire response ahead of Diwali

Around 12-15 people were rescued from the building. Emergency teams placed ladders against neighbouring buildings to bring people down from the upper floors. Local residents also joined the rescue efforts, he added.

"As of now, there have been no casualties. The building is being searched to rule out any casualties," Singhal said.

Teams from the fire department, police, revenue department, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ambulance services and CATS were involved in the operation.

10 fire tenders rushed to spot The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at around 3.47 pm and sent 10 fire tenders to the showroom initially. Firefighters and police personnel were deployed to bring the flames under control.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the showroom and spreading across the area. Several cars parked inside the building caught fire as the flames spread through the premises.

Traffic affected as crowds gather The fire also drew a large crowd, with several passersby stopping to record videos on their mobile phones.

Traffic movement on the adjoining road was affected as onlookers gathered near the showroom. Police personnel intervened to clear the area and ensure that emergency vehicles could reach the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(With inputs from PTI)