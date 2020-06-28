e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Anand, 15 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Anand, 15 fire tenders at spot

No casualties have been reported yet. Due to the blaze, the administration has evacuated the surrounding areas.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 07:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Anand (Gujarat)
Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khambhat, Anand district.
Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khambhat, Anand district.(ANI Photo)
         

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khambhat of Anand district on Sunday morning.

Fifteen fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported yet. Due to the blaze, the administration has evacuated the surrounding areas.

More details are awaited.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days
No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases inch towards 10 mn, US tally crosses 2.5 mn
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases inch towards 10 mn, US tally crosses 2.5 mn
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In