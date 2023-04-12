Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Fire breaks out at Narela godown

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Narela godown

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 12, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a distress call was received.

A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Fire breaks out in godown in Delhi's Narela area.(ANI)
No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, they added.

A senior fire official said a call about the fire was received around 10 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.

