Fire breaks out at Kochi waste yard again

Two weeks after a devastating blaze that lasted for 12 days was brought under control, a fire broke out again at the waste dumping yard in Brahmapuram in Kochi on Sunday, Ernakulam district collector said, adding hectic efforts are on to douse it. A fire broke out again at the waste dumping yard in Brahmapuram in Kochi on Sunday. (PTI)

District collector NSK Umesh said the cause of the fire is not known.

“A few fire tenders were already present at the plant to monitor the situation. Senior fire force officials, revenue department and city corporation officials are currently there. There is no need for any panic. We are working overtime to control it,” he said.

Minister for local self-government M B Rajesh said the fire was under control.

“We had anticipated this, and precautions were in place. There is nothing to worry about like the last one,” he said.

On March 2, a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram plant. The air quality in the port city of Kochi, neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats worsened as they were engulfed in the dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump.

Meanwhile, locals suggested the unsorted plastic-laden waste was coming to the yard regularly despite strong assurances by civic authorities.

They said the fire was far from doused out as the fresh blaze was noticed around 4 pm, which soon spread to other areas.

“The country is advanced much, and today we sent 36 satellites to orbit in one go. Why can’t we make a lasting scientific solution to the waste crisis in a city like Kochi? People were forced to inhale toxic gas for about two weeks. Clean air is a fundamental right of a citizen,” lamented M Baburaj, an engineer.

Fire Force officials said smoke can be controlled by late Sunday night.

After the first incident of fire, the Kerala high court registered a suo motu case, and the National Green Tribunal slapped a fine of ₹100 crore on the Kochi Corporation.

There was widespread criticism over the government’s handling of the fire that lasted 12 days, engulfing the city with toxic smoke.

The opposition Congress and BJP alleged ministers visited the spot a week after the incident and said: “Effective intervention should have limited damage”.