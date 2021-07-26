Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, 4 tenders rushed
A fire broke out at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Monday morning, reported news agency ANI. At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control, ANI reported.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:56 AM IST
More details awaited.
