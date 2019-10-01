Fire breaks out at petrol pump in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST

A major tragedy was averted in Patna’s Dinkar roundabout on Nala road after fire broke out at an Indian Oil Petrol pump on Tuesday evening. Preliminary reports have indicated continuous leakage of petrol from the pump to have caused the fire.

The fire was brought under control by fire brigade within hours. No loss of life has been reported so far.

According to the eyewitness, people became panicky after flames leapt high and many people and shopkeepers downed their shutters and escaped.Due to heavy torrential rains, the entire area is submerged under ankle to knee deep rain water.

Local residents said that leakage of petrol was happening for the last two days and they informed the administration about it but no action was taken as a result of which a major fire broke. “No major incident took place as the petrol pump was closed for the last two days due to waterlogging in the area,” the residents said.

Locals said that they had seen a spark emanating from the petrol pump. “As people and shopkeepers saw fire, they downed their shutters and escaped. People in the neighbourhood locked themselves in the house,” they said.

On getting information, a police team and fire brigade team rushed to the spot with additional police forces. Police said that exercising precaution, the movement of the people and vehicles was prohibited at the spot. “The people have also been asked to keep distance from the petrol pump for their safety. Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames,” said a police officer.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:02 IST