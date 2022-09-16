Three die, one hurt as fire breaks out at poha factory in MP’s Ujjain

A massive fire broke out at a Poha factory in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday killing three women and injuring another. According to district collector Ashish Singh, the fire has been brought under control. He said a fire and industrial safety report will be sought.

Among the deceased, two deceased were identified as Durga Pati Radheshyam (45), a resident of Borkhedi Agar village, and Jyotibaai, a resident of Nagjhiri.

“Three women have died and one injured in a fire at Bindal Poha factory. Our focus is on carrying out the rescue operation. Fire is under control. Fire and industrial safety report to be sought,” Singh told news agency ANI.