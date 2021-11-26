Home / India News / Fire breaks out in Durg Express at Morena in MP, all passengers evacuated
Fire breaks out in Durg Express at Morena in MP, all passengers evacuated

A senior official of North Central Railway division said a fire was reported in the A1 and A2 coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station. 
A screengrab of the blaze as tweeted by news agency ANI.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two air-conditioned coaches of Udhampur-Durg superfast express caught fire in Morena on Friday following which the front part of the train had to be separated for firefighting operations. There was no report of injury or loss of life due to the blaze.

A senior official of North Central Railway (NCR) division said a fire was reported in the A1 and A2 coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express due to unknown reasons after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station. All passengers have been evacuated, said the official, Shivam Sharma.

“The front part of the train has been separated and the fire brigade has reached the spot. This train has been stopped and all other trains are running as per their original schedule,” he was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police said villagers informed them about the inferno following which a team of fire brigade was rushed to the spot.

“The villagers and local police station Sarai Chhola police helped in the evacuation of the passengers and their luggage from the train,” a senior officer said.

Prima facie, the cause of the fire is stated to be a short circuit but the exact reason will be known after investigation, he added.

Villagers also took care of passengers and provided them with food and water, he said.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

 

 

