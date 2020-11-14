e-paper
Fire breaks out in Mumbai restaurant, fire fighting operations underway

Fire breaks out in Mumbai restaurant, fire fighting operations underway

Four fire tenders are currently present at the spot. The fire fighting operations is underway.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 22:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire fighting operations is underway.
The fire fighting operations is underway. (AP (Representative Image))
         

A level-I fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Four fire tenders are currently present at the spot.

The fire fighting operations is underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited.

