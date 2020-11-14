Fire breaks out in Mumbai restaurant, fire fighting operations underway
Four fire tenders are currently present at the spot. The fire fighting operations is underway.india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 22:14 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A level-I fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai on Saturday evening.
Four fire tenders are currently present at the spot.
The fire fighting operations is underway. No casualties have been reported so far.
More details awaited.
