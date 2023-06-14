Home / India News / Minor fire at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport. Under control, says minister Scindia

Minor fire at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport. Under control, says minister Scindia

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2023 11:05 PM IST

A fire has broken out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport, prompting emergency response measures.

A fire that erupted at a check-in counter within the departure section of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport in Kolkata on Wednesday night, has been fully extinguished and the check-in process is sresume after a brief halt, authorities said.

The fire broke out at the security check-in area of Subhash Chandra Bose international airport.

"There was a minor fire & smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check-in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in and operation will resume by 10:15 pm," Kolkata airport tweeted.

Responding to the fire incident, union minister for civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter.

In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest."

At this moment, the specific cause of the fire is unknown but the initial report says, according to police, a short circuit might have caused the incident.

The entire airport was shrouded in dense black smoke as a fire broke out. At least two firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the flames. Officials say no casualties, PTI reported.

“Since there was a rush of passengers, airport authorities took no chance and used their firefighters to dose it. At the moment, it is under control and the cooling process is being done,” a police officer told to PTI.

