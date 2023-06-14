Minor fire at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport. Under control, says minister Scindia
A fire has broken out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport, prompting emergency response measures.
A fire that erupted at a check-in counter within the departure section of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport in Kolkata on Wednesday night, has been fully extinguished and the check-in process is sresume after a brief halt, authorities said.
"There was a minor fire & smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check-in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in and operation will resume by 10:15 pm," Kolkata airport tweeted.
Responding to the fire incident, union minister for civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter.
In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest."
At this moment, the specific cause of the fire is unknown but the initial report says, according to police, a short circuit might have caused the incident.
The entire airport was shrouded in dense black smoke as a fire broke out. At least two firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the flames. Officials say no casualties, PTI reported.
“Since there was a rush of passengers, airport authorities took no chance and used their firefighters to dose it. At the moment, it is under control and the cooling process is being done,” a police officer told to PTI.