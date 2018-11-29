Fire breaks out on sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Zero’ in Mumbai’s Film City

A fire broke out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer move Zero in Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai on Thursday, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting police. Around four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

Shah Rukh Khan was present on the set when the incident took place in the evening, the report said. The actor was unhurt and rushed out of the spot, the police told PTI.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains, Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police told the news agency.

The smoke was seen rising out of Film City. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet not clear, he added.

Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero is all set to hit the screens on December 21.

However, before the film’s release, it has already run into trouble with some Sikh groups raising objection to a scene where Shah Rukh can allegedly be seen wearing a Kirpan, a Sikh holy symbol. The petitioner, Amritpal Singh Khalsa, sought removal of scenes where SRK has been shown wearing a ‘Kirpan’ - a part of Sikh faith - stating that the “display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous.”

On November 30, the Bombay High Court will hear the petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s makers . Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero tells the story of a dwarf, played by Shah Rukh, who goes from Meerut to NASA, in a typical rags-to-riches story.

In the course of his journey, he falls for two beautiful women-Anushka Sharma, who plays a brilliant scientist suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif, who plays a superstar in the film.

