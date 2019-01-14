Fire guts tent ahead of Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj

A massive fire broke out today the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh engulfed a tent triggering panic among pilgrims. The Kumbh Mela starts tomorrow.

Authorities have started an evacuation of the area. There are no reports of any casualty yet.

According to reports, the fire started in one of the tents at Digambar Akhara and quickly spread. Fire fighters and police are at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had gone on an overdrive to ensure that the Kumbh Mela, the largest pilgrimage of Hindus, goes off smoothly and had adopted several safety measures.

On Sunday chief minister Adityanath claimed that in just 22 months since his government took charge of the state, Uttar Pradesh had bagged second position in tourism in the country. He added that UP would notch the top position once the Kumbh started in Prayagraj.

He also said the area of Kumbh fair had been increased from 1,700 acres to 3,200 acres while more that a thousand bio toilets had also been arranged at the venue.

Besides, over 264 roads and streets have undergone widening and repair work even as 20,000 pandal had been erected to provide temporary accommodation to devotees. Integrated security system had been put in place to handle lawlessness, the CM said.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:22 IST