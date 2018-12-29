Fire rages in commercial building in Mumbai’s Worli, 12 firemen injured

Twelve firemen of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were injured while fighting a major blaze that broke out at a commercial building in the Sadhana Mills compound, behind Worli’s BDD Chawls, on Saturday.

Local residents helped evacuate several people from the corporate offices in the compound.

While the fire was confined to the ground floor of the four-storey structure, the smoke engulfed the entire building within minutes. All the firemen were hospitalised for suffocation. Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said, “The fire was confined to a stock of medicines and chemicals on the ground floor. The smoke is from the burning chemicals.”

As of late Saturday night, 14 fire engines and nine water tankers were fighting the blaze.

Another fire was reported at an under-construction building near Kamala Mills. There were no casualties.

