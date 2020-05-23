e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Firefighters rescue 8 Covid patients after hospital fire

Firefighters rescue 8 Covid patients after hospital fire

This is the first time the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) team had to pull off a rescue operation of people infected with the highly contagious Sars-Cov-2 virus.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 23:32 IST
Soumya Pillai and Anvit Srivastava
Soumya Pillai and Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A patient being shifted from Cygnus Orthocare in Hauz Khas after a fire broke out.
A patient being shifted from Cygnus Orthocare in Hauz Khas after a fire broke out. (Sanchit Khanna/HT )
         

Eight Covid-19 patients were rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out at a private hospital designated for treatment of Covid-19 patients in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Saturday evening. All patients are safe and were handed over to the hospital staff for further care, senior fire department officials said.

This is the first time the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) team had to pull off a rescue operation of people infected with the highly contagious Sars-Cov-2 virus. The rescued included five men and three women.

Atul Garg, director, DFS, said the rescue operation was a big challenge but was carried out efficiently with none of the patients sustaining any burn injury.

He said the probable cause of the fire was a short-circuit in an air-conditioner in the operation theatre. “We received a call around 5.45pm reporting that Cygnus Orthocare hospital opposite IIT-Delhi campus has caught fire. Five fire tenders were rushed to the hospital to contain the fire and later three more units had to be sent,” Garg said.

“Our firefighters found that it was a three-storey building with a basement. We found that fire started in an operation theatre on the third floor. Ensuring proper precautions, wearing gumboots, gloves, goggles, helmet and fire suits, our men entered the hospital in two teams, with three men in each team,” Garg said.

He said because of the smoke, his men were wearing breathing apparatuses to be able to locate those trapped inside. “After successfully locating the patients, our firefighters guided them out of the building,” Garg said.

The team that was involved in the rescue operation said that it was only upon reaching the hospital that they got to know that there were Covid-19 patients admitted there. Sumesh Kumar Dua, divisional officer, who led the rescue operation, said the focus of his team was to evacuate the occupants safely.

“We have dealt with all kinds of rescue operations, but this was a first of its kind. It was natural for us to be a bit scared. We, too, are human but all that we had in mind was to safely get everyone out of the building and to douse the flames,” Dua said.

He said the firefighters were attired in their helmets, gumboots and overalls, apart from masks and gloves. The team was directed to follow all Covid-19 safety protocol such as avoiding contact with the patients' faces to prevent any infection possibility.

“The fire was doused in less than an hour and afterwards, the team was thoroughly sanitised, and so were the tenders and equipment used,” Dua said.

Cygnus Orthocare Hospital said that there was no major damage was reported in the fire.

“…The fire was first reported on the third floor of the hospital, which houses the operation theatres. The Delhi Fire Services along with the hospital’s fire division have controlled the fire and are still on the job. There has been no loss or damage to life,” said Dr Amit Vig, unit head, Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital.

Without specifying details of where the eight coronavirus positive patients were moved to, Dr Vig said all of them were moved to “safe areas”.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In