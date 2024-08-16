FIRs to be lodged within 6 hours of assault on on-duty health workers: Centre

The Centre on Friday directed the heads of all government-run medical colleges and institutions in the country to file an institutional FIR, in cases of violence against health care workers on duty, within six hours of the incident. Resident doctors and medical students protest in Mumbai on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)

The directive comes at a time when doctors and medical professionals across India have taken to streets in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The central government, addressing one of the key demands of protesting doctors, put out the directive as it sometimes takes days to file an FIR, which further delays action in cases of assault against health care workers, including doctors.

“Recently, it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other health care staff in Government Hospitals. A number of health care workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either patient or patient’s attendants,” read the order issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Atul Goel, sent out the circular to directors and medical superintendents of all central government hospitals and institutions, the director of New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and all other AIIMS in the country, and directors and the principals of all government medical colleges across India.

“In view of above, it is stated that in the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the head of institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident,” the formal order read.

Protests continue to rock the nation, with senior as well as resident doctors demanding the Central Protection Act (CPA) be implemented in the aftermath of the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of several medical colleges and hospitals in Delhi has also planned to hold a peaceful protest outside Nirman Bhawan that houses the Union health ministry.

“Our main demand from the government is that it addresses safety concerns and improves working conditions of doctors,” said a resident doctor in one of the prominent government hospitals of Delhi.