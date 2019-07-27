First 50 days of BJP govt exemplary: BJP working president JP Nadda

Decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government in last 50 days lay the foundation for a better future and outshines the work done in last 50 years, Bharatiya Janata Party’s working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nadda said the government’s initiatives on different fronts have been “transformational” and “exemplary” and they will prove to be milestones in the journey of development.

Nadda said previous government presented their report card after completing 100 days in office, but the Modi dispensation has set a new example by doing so in 50 days. The Modi government has set a target of building 1.95 crore new houses for the poor with piped drinking water supply and LPG connections by 2022, and providing piped water supply to all rural households by 2024.

He said the government has done exceptionally well on the national security front and protection of children while citing the passage of the bill to strengthen National Investigation Agency and stringent measures to deal with crimes against children.

“You can imagine how these developments will change lives of the people and boost the ease of living,” he said.

He also talked about the government’s decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to children of paramilitary forces’ and state police’ personnel who died in action.

Asserting that the government’s announcement of investing Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure sector will be pivotal in making India a $5 trillion economy, he said it is bound to generate employment opportunities.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 13:54 IST