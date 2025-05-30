First batch of 17 women cadets pass out from NDA with 300 male counterparts

In a historic moment, the first batch of 17 women cadets graduated alongside 300 male counterparts from the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday. Marking the passing out of the first co-ed batch, the cadets went past ‘Antim Pag’ at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla. Academy cadet captain, Udayveer Negi, commanded the parade of the 148th course, with former army chief and current governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh as the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade. The first batch of women cadets during a passing out parade of 148th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday,(PTI)

“This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment,” Gen Singh said on the occasion. Calling the young women as “Nari Shakti", he said that they embody “not just women’s development but women-led development”.

Total of 339 cadets received degrees from JNU

A total of 339 cadets, including the trailblazing 17 female cadets, were conferred degrees from Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Of these, 84 cadets were awarded BSc degrees, 85 received Computer Science degrees, 59 got Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees and 111 were conferred B.Tech degrees.

Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh, further etched her name in history by topping the bachelor of arts stream. Talking about her experience at the academy, Daksh said that, "the three-year training here was a mix of emotions. Initially, it took some time to assimilate but gradually I got accustomed and assimilated into the academy with the help of instructors, staff.” Daksh, whose father is also ex-NDA from the same squadron, says she is carrying forward the legacy of the family.

Meanwhile, Computer Science stream topper Cadet Captain Prince Kushwaha also talked about his female counterparts saying "we are the ones who have who have seen the academy changing and evolving from the moon to sun".

Poonam Tondon, Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhpur, said she was confident the first graduating batch of female cadets, along with their male counterparts, will carve a name for themselves as exemplary leaders of both men and women. To the women cadets she also said that, "Serve with honour, lead with courage, and remain forever true to the ideals you have sworn to protect.”

She further said that the Guru Dakshina of these cadets to NDA will come in the form of the name and fame that they will bring to the Academy and the country through acts of bravery.



(With PTI inputs)