First Covid-19 patient to receive plasma therapy in Maharashtra dies

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:07 IST

The first Covid-19 patient who underwent convalescent plasma therapy in Maharashtra succumbed to the infection on Wednesday night at Lilavati Hospital. The 53-year-old male patient was in critical condition and had been under ventilation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The patient was brought to the hospital on April 20 after his swab test report returned positive for coronavirus infection on April 19. But due to the delay in the detection of the virus, he had already developed acute respiratory distress syndrome. He was immediately put on ventilation in the ICU. According to the doctors from the hospital, despite having symptoms like sore throat, dry cough and fever, he delayed his treatment thinking he couldn’t have contracted the disease since he didn’t have any travel history and was also not a high-risk close contact of any Covid-19 positive patient.

“When the patient was brought to the hospital, his condition was already extremely critical. He had severe breathing problems due to the delay in treatment. He had developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia,” said Dr V Ravishankar, CEO of Lilavati Hospital.

On April 25, the hospital performed the first convalescent plasma therapy on the patient after procuring approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The therapy involves transfusing plasma – a component of the blood – from a recovered patient into a patient fighting the infection, to act as reinforcement for the latter’s immune system.

He became the first novel coronavirus patient in the state to undergo the clinical trial for plasma therapy. On the first day, a 200ml of plasma was transfused. Though he was critical, it helped improve the oxygen intake in his body. However, from the early morning of April 27, his condition started deteriorating. He developed infections and was kept on a high dosage of antibiotics.

“We had to postpone the next two doses due to his deteriorating health condition. Sadly, he succumbed to the infection on Wednesday night,” said Dr Ravishankar.

On Tuesday, the health ministry had categorically said that the plasma therapy was in the trials stage and not an approved treatment for coronavirus patients.