First day of CET conducted smoothly: Karnataka minister

The first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET 22) – gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission to professional courses of engineering, veterinary, farm science, pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga – was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on Thursday, Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said
Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan says exams will be conducted for physics and chemistry papers as per schedule on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

The first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET 22) – gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission to professional courses of engineering, veterinary, farm science, pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga – was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on Thursday, Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

“The exams went off in a fair and transparent manner at all the 486 centres under the supervision of deputy commissioners of the respective districts,” Narayan said in a statement.

According to him, out of 216,559 registered candidates, a total of 175,305 (80.95 per cent) appeared for biology and 208,032 (96.06 per cent) candidates appeared for mathematics.

He also said on Friday, the exams will be conducted for physics and chemistry papers as per schedule.

There were no reports of malpractices during the exam.

