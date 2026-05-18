First look of India's proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad unveiled, Railways shares image

An image of the high-speed train has been put up at Gate Number 4 of the ministry of railways building. The display gives a look at the train’s streamlined design, which is expected to be used for India’s first bullet train service.

The first glimpse of India’s proposed bullet train , planned for the Ahmedabad to Mumbai route, has been revealed at the ministry of railways in New Delhi.

All about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train The Mumbai to Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor will cover a distance of 508 kilometres and connect 12 stations, including Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹1.1 lakh crore project in September 2017 at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

The corridor includes eight mountain tunnels. Of these, seven are in Maharashtra with a combined length of 6.05 kilometres, while one tunnel in Gujarat will stretch 350 metres.

According to the latest update, India’s largest cutterhead for a rail tunnel boring machine (TBM) was lowered at Vikhroli in Mumbai as part of work on the bullet train project.

The cutterhead, measuring 13.6 metres in diameter and weighing nearly 350 tonnes, marked the last stage of the main shield’s primary assembly for the TBM. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said the machine will be used to excavate a section of the underground tunnel along the high-speed rail route.

Two TBMs, each weighing over 3,000 tonnes, are currently being assembled for the construction of a 16 kilometre section of the 21 kilometre Mumbai tunnel. According to the release, this section also includes a 7 kilometre undersea tunnel beneath Thane Creek, which will become India’s first undersea rail tunnel.

When will operations begin? Earlier last year, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the country’s first bullet train service would start operations on the Ahmedabad to Vapi section by August 2027, covering a distance of 100 kilometres.

“(The) bullet train will have its inaugural run from Ahmedabad to Vapi in August 2027. With this, it will cover a distance of 100 kilometres,” Vaishnaw said. “The full length from Ahmedabad to Mumbai will begin from 2029,” he clarified.

He also said the train would complete the 508 kilometre journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in one hour and 58 minutes.

With inputs from agencies