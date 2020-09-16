First PDP meet takes place in Srinagar after removal of Article 370

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:32 IST

For the first time after the revocation of Article 370, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leaders met to deliberate on several issues at party headquarters in Srinagar after their failed first attempt.

The meeting was attended by party vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri and general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone and several youth leaders. Earlier, the PDP leaders’ attempt to hold their first meeting had failed since they were disallowed from leaving their houses. The second meeting was called after the party’s youth wing sought permission from the government.

PDP youth president Waheed Para said they were allowed to organise the meeting at the party office wherein several leaders participated.

Party officials said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention was also discussed as the former chief minister is the only remaining prominent mainstream leader still booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Earlier, PDP leaders also held a demonstration seeking Mehbooba’s release and raised the issue of alleged human rights violations. Seven party leaders were detained during the demonstration and subsequently released.

Para said the resident had suffered a lot. “There’s unending insecurity among the young with fresh fears of a demographic change, assaults on jobs, culture and language,” he said, adding that their voices have been ignored and the institutions erased.

“We cannot afford to remain silent any longer. We need to speak now to restore our dignity and take charge of our destinies,” Para added.

National Conference vice president, Omar Abdullah welcomed the first political meeting held by the PDP.

“Good to see @YouthJKPDP make a start with political meetings. Political activities must resume unhindered & the administration is duty bound to ensure a level playing field for all political parties,” Abdullah tweeted.

The National Conference has held a series of meetings in Srinagar over the last few weeks.